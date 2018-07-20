  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Michael Chesna, Weymouth Police

HANOVER (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts police officer who was shot and killed while investigating a car crash last weekend is being laid to rest.

A funeral Mass for Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna will be held Friday morning at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover, followed by a burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

officermichaelchesna Massive Turnout Expected At Slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesnas Funeral

Officer Michael Chesna. (Image Credit: Weymouth Police Department)

Chesna was killed Sunday by a man who police say threw a rock at the officer and then repeatedly shot him with his own weapon.

The suspect also is charged with killing a 77-year-old bystander, Vera Adams.

cops2 Massive Turnout Expected At Slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesnas Funeral

Police officers attend wake for Sgt. Michael Chesna (WBZ-TV)

On Thursday, thousands of police officers from across the country honored the 42-year-old decorated U.S. Army veteran with a solemn procession.

Chesna, a Hanover resident, leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Several roads will be closed in the area for a procession after the funeral.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s