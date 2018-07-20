WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) – Police say a Rhode Island woman drove drunk with children in her minivan for the second time in nine days.

Leah Duran of Woonsocket, R.I., was arrested Thursday after bystanders called police when she was leaving the Oakland Beach Seawall area in her Honda minivan. Three young children ages seven, four, and seven months were inside Duran’s vehicle.

After spotting Duran driving erratically, Warwick Police arrested her and charged the 41-year-old with suspicion of drunk driving. Police say Duran refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Later, Duran was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and operating on a suspended license.

The three children were taken into the custody of the Department of Children, Youth and Family.

Duran was previously arrested by Rhode Island State Police in Woonsocket on July 11. She was charged with drunk driving with five children in her minivan.