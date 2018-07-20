BOSTON (CBS) – This week’s summer of savings is going to the dogs. Charlestown has some new four legged friends, and in Newburyport you can learn all about the hungry caterpillar.

The Joppa Flats Education Center is hosting a butterflies and bugs free-for-all on Sunday. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and includes a backyard bug hunt and a monarch migration relay race. Kids will also be able to make crafts and take them home, all for free.

In Charlestown, dogs are taking over. The Navy Yard is now home to 20 different dog sculptures, with each of the 8 feet tall steel pieces decorated in their own way. They line a two mile route along the coast. The dogs will be on display through September 10th.