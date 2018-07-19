BOSTON (CBS) — Boston sports didn’t have a big night at Wednesday night’s ESPY Awards, but Tom Brady did walk away with one of the network’s fake awards.

Following his MVP season, the Patriots quarterback won the ESPY for NFL Player of the Year. Brady earned his third career MVP award for his 2017 season, throwing for 4,557 yards and 32 touchdowns as the Patriots went 13-3 in the regular season.

Brady was also up for Male Athlete of the Year but lost out to Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, who became the first NHL player to ever win the award.

Elsewhere on the Patriots front, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles won the ESPY for Best Championship Performance after leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LII victory over New England. Philly’s “Eagle Special” did not win Best Play, losing out to Arike Ogunbowale’s buzzer beater to win the NCAA Women’s title for Notre Dame.