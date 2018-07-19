BOSTON (CBS) — Boston sports teams are worth a pretty penny.

Three of Boston’s four major sports teams made Forbes’ list of the 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams, with the New England Patriots ahead of the pack at No. 6 overall.

At $3.7 billion (up nine percent from last year), the Patriots are second to just the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, who topped the list at $4.8 billion. Overall, 29 NFL teams made this year’s list.

The Boston Red Sox ranked second locally, falling three spots from last year to 19th at $2.8 billion, up four percent overall from last year. They rank fifth among baseball teams behind the New York Yankees (No. 5, $4 billion), Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 14, $3 billion), the Chicago Cubs (No. 16, $2.9 billion) and the San Francisco Giants (No. 17, $2.85 billion).

The Celtics rounded out the Boston sports teams by climbing up three spots to No. 27th at $2.5 billion, up a whopping 14 percent from last year. They rank fifth among NBA teams, with the New York Knicks the highest-ranked at No. 7 overall at $3.6 billion. The Los Angeles Lakers (tied-8th, $3.3 billion) and Golden State Warriors (10th, $3.1 billion) rounded out the Top 10, with the Chicago Bulls (23rd, $2.6 billion) also ahead of the C’s.

The Boston Bruins didn’t make the cut, but no NHL team made this year’s Top 50. Overall, eight NBA teams, seven soccer teams and six baseball teams made this year’s list.