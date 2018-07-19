WATCH LIVE:Police Procession For Slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Michael Chesna, Weymouth Police

HANOVER (CBS) – A large turnout is expected on Thursday during a procession and wake for slain Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna.

Chesna was shot and killed with his own gun on Sunday while responding to a single-car crash. Police say 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes threw a rock at Chesna, stole his weapon and killed the veteran officer along with Vera Adams, who was targeted while standing at the sliding door of her home.

officermichaelchesna Large Turnout Expected At Procession, Wake For Slain Sgt. Michael Chesna

Officer Michael Chesna. (Image Credit: Weymouth Police Department)

The public and officers from around the region are expected to participate in a procession Thursday morning as Chesna’s body is brought from the funeral home in South Weymouth to St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church in Hanover. Police will pay their respects to Chesna beginning at 2 p.m. before the public wake begins at 4 p.m.

Chesna’s funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m., also inside St. Mary of Sacred Heart Church.

procession2 Large Turnout Expected At Procession, Wake For Slain Sgt. Michael Chesna

A procession gets underway at a South Weymouth funeral home for Sgt. Michael Chesna. (WBZ-TV)

Traffic is expected to be “extremely heavy” around the time of Chesna’s services Thursday and Friday.

Hanover Street will be closed and detoured between Silver Street and Rockland Street Thursday beginning at noon and Friday starting at 9 a.m. Detours will last until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Friday, respectively.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s