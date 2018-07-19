HANOVER (CBS) – A large turnout is expected on Thursday during a procession and wake for slain Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna.

Chesna was shot and killed with his own gun on Sunday while responding to a single-car crash. Police say 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes threw a rock at Chesna, stole his weapon and killed the veteran officer along with Vera Adams, who was targeted while standing at the sliding door of her home.

The public and officers from around the region are expected to participate in a procession Thursday morning as Chesna’s body is brought from the funeral home in South Weymouth to St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church in Hanover. Police will pay their respects to Chesna beginning at 2 p.m. before the public wake begins at 4 p.m.

Chesna’s funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m., also inside St. Mary of Sacred Heart Church.

Traffic is expected to be “extremely heavy” around the time of Chesna’s services Thursday and Friday.

Hanover Street will be closed and detoured between Silver Street and Rockland Street Thursday beginning at noon and Friday starting at 9 a.m. Detours will last until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Friday, respectively.