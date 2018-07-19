MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police responding to a report of gunshots at a New Hampshire apartment made a stunning discovery when a 5-year-old girl was found asleep with a fully loaded handgun resting on her chest.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to an apartment on Flaherty Lane in Manchester. Police spoke with 29-year-old Thomas Gulledge outside the building and he gave them permission to search his apartment.

Manchester Police found what they described as “deplorable” living conditions. The apartment had dog feces, trash, rotten food and flies.

When officers arrived at a 5-year-old girl’s bedroom, they found her asleep with a fully loaded .45 caliber handgun inside a holster on her chest. The girl’s bed was filled with trash and rotting food.

The girl did not have any injuries. She was removed from the home and placed with a foster family through the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Gulledge was arrested on an electronic bench warrant. He also was charged with two counts of reckless conduct. He is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Thursday.