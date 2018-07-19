BOSTON (CBS) — More reassuring news for working mothers: researchers at the Harvard Business School found that adult children of working moms are just as happy as those of stay-at-home moms.

Researchers surveyed more than 100,000 men and women across 29 countries over more than a decade and found that adult children of working moms are just as satisfied with life as those of stay-at-home moms.

In 2015, the same study found that daughters of employed mothers often perform better in their careers than daughters of moms who stay-at-home.

Many women either have to or choose to work outside of the home but worry it will take a toll on their kids. This study should reassure them that it’s probably okay to wave goodbye to their kids as they walk out the door on the way to work.