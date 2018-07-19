BOSTON (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in the West End? According to Walk Score, this Boston neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in the West End is currently hovering around $2,675.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

9 Hawthorne Place, #8G

Listed at $2,000/month, this 545-square-foot studio apartment is located at 9 Hawthorne Place, #8G. The rent includes gas, heat and hot water. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, lots of closet space and a balcony with views. The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets are not allowed.

6 Whittier Place, #6B

Next, there’s this studio apartment situated at 6 Whittier Place, #6B. It’s also listed for $2,000/month for its 637 square feet of space, including gas, heat and hot water. In the apartment, you’ll find hardwood floors and an enclosed balcony that serves as a sleeping alcove. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

2 Hawthorne Place, #6P

Here’s a 637-square-foot studio apartment at 2 Hawthorne Place, #6P that’s going for $1,995/month. In the unit, you’ll get hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking (for an additional fee), outdoor space, an elevator, and on-site management and concierge service. Animals are not permitted.

