Matthew, who likes to be called Matty, is a kind and caring boy of Caucasian and Native American descent. Matty is very chatty and charming, and if someone appears sad or angry, he will give them a hug and ask if they would like to talk. Matty loves to read and likes to visit the library as often as possible. He is very curious and has a fondness for ocean life and reptiles, and plans on becoming a marine biologist when he gets older. He would like to learn to swim so that he is prepared for his future career. Matty also loves to play video games.

Matty recently started middle school and is doing well. He started an author’s club at his school and looks forward to editing stories for other students. Matty is an excellent reader and is reading well above grade-level. He also has a great imagination and loves to hear stories. Matty is on the high functioning end of the Autism Spectrum.

Ready for adoption, Matty is longing to be adopted by a family who will keep him forever and give him hugs. According to Matty, he has a lot of dreams that he hopes his new family will listen to. Matty’s social worker is open to exploring a family of any constellation, with either no children in the home or with children older than Matty.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

