SAUGUS (CBS) — Robert Hoffman and his wife Judy used to walk five miles a day, now they have a hard time just walking several feet. The Saugus couple was severely injured in January when they were hit by a car while in a crosswalk.

Both suffered major injuries to their legs.

Last week, Robert Hoffman used a cane to walk up to the microphone at the Saugus Selectman’s Meeting to call for safety improvements for pedestrians in his city.

He wants speed bumps installed before all crosswalks and improvements to sidewalks that he says are crumbling.

The board chair said they are checking into state regulations that may prevent the town from installing speed bumps on major roads.

The Town Manager told WBZ that police have increased their number of speed patrols and are looking into ways of improving crosswalk safety like lighted signs.