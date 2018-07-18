Filed Under:Emerson Hospital, Industrial Accident, Local TV, OSHA

CONCORD (CBS) – A man died Wednesday morning while working in a crawl space at Emerson Hospital in Concord.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said a 46-year-old Hudson man was working on a boiler system around 11:30 a.m. when the accident happened. The worker’s identification has not been released.

emersonhospital Man Dies While Working In Emerson Hospital Crawl Space

A fire truck on scene at Emerson Hospital after a worker was killed working in a crawl space. (WBZ-TV)

No foul play is suspected in the man’s death. The medical examiner will work to determine how the man died.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident along with the DA’s office, and Concord Police.

