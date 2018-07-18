  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A replica of the world’s largest Viking ship is now on display in Plymouth.

Tickets are on sale to tour the Norwegian ship “The Draken” now through Friday at the town wharf. There are also lectures and a documentary screening at the Pilgrim Haul Museum.

Guides will show visitors what it was like to live on board and explain how the ship was made with oak, tar and silk.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5 to 15.

The Draken will be back in Massachusetts in August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s