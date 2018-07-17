WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorms Possible
BOSTON (AP) — Thunderstorms are knocking out power in some parts of Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says more than 3,000 electricity customers lost power statewide.

A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the areas of Springfield, Clinton, Boston and Northborough, and a flash flood warning in Worcester.

Flooding on Cambridge Street in Worcester (Image credit Karen Morang)

Floods have been reported on many streets in Worcester and Oxford.

Over ten percent of flights out of Logan Airport have been cancelled and 23% have been delayed, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. in central and northeastern Massachusetts.

Sixty mile per hour winds are moving across the state.

