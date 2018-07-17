  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Dashboard Camera, Kevin Crowe, Local TV, Mass Pike

BOSTON (CBS) — The man caught on camera jumping on top of a school bus in the middle of the Mass. Pike wants to invoke the Valor Act. Kevin Crowe, 42, was in court Tuesday on charges for the May incident, but nothing was decided.

The Valor Act, a provision that is no longer on the books, was intended to keep combat veterans out of jail by getting them into treatment.

crowe Man Charged For Stopping School Bus On Mass. Pike Wants To Invoke Valor Act

Kevin Crowe in court (WBZ-TV)

Dash-cam footage shows the Dorchester man swerving through traffic in a 1999 Toyota Corolla. He waved out his window for the bus driver to pull over, then slowed to a stop in the center lane of the highway near Exit 16. The bus driver was forced to stop. Crowe walked up to the bus, tried unsuccessfully to get through the bus door, then hopped on the hood.

Raw Video: Man Jumps Onto School Bus In Middle Of Mass Pike

bus1 Man Charged For Stopping School Bus On Mass. Pike Wants To Invoke Valor Act

Massachusetts State Police say a man jumped on the hood of a school bus in the middle of the Mass Pike. (Image Credit: Joe Rizoli)

He was later charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, failure to use care in stopping, and marked lane violations.

Crowe told WBZ-TV after the incident that he stopped the bus because the darkened windows concerned him. “Because the bus had dark tinted windows on the side which I found to be very suspicious on a school bus for children,” he explained.

No kids were on the bus at the time.

