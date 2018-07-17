BOSTON (CBS) – How does a beer by the Charles on a summer day sound?

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation on Tuesday announced plans for two seasonal beer gardens along the Charles River.

One will be located in Brighton at the Christian A. Herter Park off Soldiers Field Road.

The other is slated for the Esplanade at Storrow Memorial Embankment Park.

Both beer gardens will be operated by Everett’s Night Shift Brewing.

“We are excited to be working with Night Shift Brewing, where two beer gardens will be strategically located along the iconic Charles River, providing a picturesque landscape that will be truly enjoyed by so many,” DCR commissioner Leo Roy said in a statement.

The Esplanade location is set to open in late July and run through late October. Its hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The Herter Park location will open in early August until later October. Its hours are Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Night Shift says the spaces will be family-friendly with wristbands for people old enough to drink. There will be a food truck at each location and accessible restrooms.