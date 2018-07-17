  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By David Robichaud
Filed Under:David Robichaud, Fall River, Fall River Fire Department, Local TV

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pond in Fall River. The teenager went missing while swimming with friends in South Watuppa Pond Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Eddiel Benitez of Fall River, and his friend, a 13-year-old girl, jumped into the pond from a rocky ledge and immediately showed signs of distress as soon as they entered the water.

Dive crews were able to locate the victim under water and rescuers performed CPR as he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

fallriver 14 Year Old Boy Drowns In Fall River Pond

It took rescuers 40 minutes to locate the victim. (WBZ-TV)

Rescuers told WBZ-TV it took them 40 minutes to find Benitez.

“The water was quite choppy today, the visability was one to two feet tops for the diver under the water,” said District Chief Jason Poissant of Fall River Fire Department. “The search has to go a lot slower when you have minimal visibility.”

The two friends had to be attended to by paramedics as well.

“A few people who were with the said victim, I guess one might have fainted or had an asthma attack and the other two kids I think they tried to save the child and they might have taken in a little bit of water,” Poissant said.

The female victim and two adult male bystanders who tried to rescue Benitez were taken to St. Anne’s Hospital as a precaution. None of them suffered any serious injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s