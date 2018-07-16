BOSTON (CBS) — While most of their teammates enjoy a four-day mini-vacation, a handful of Red Sox players will be busy during the MLB All-Star break.

Boston ace Chris Sale was tabbed as the American League’s starter for Tuesday’s midsummer classic in Washington D.C., AL manager A.J. Hinch announced on Monday.

Sale was a no-brainer to start his third straight All-Star game, touting a 10-4 record to go with his league-leading 2.23 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP. The lefty leads all MLB pitchers with 188 strikeouts, and has fanned at least 11 batters in his last five starts.

In addition to Sale toeing the rubber, Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are in the starting lineup for the American League, leading off and batting cleanup, respectively. Here is the full AL lineup for Tuesday night’s 89th MLB All-Star Game:

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B (Houston Astros)

3. Mike Trout, CF (Los Angeles Angels)

4. J.D. Martinez, DH

5. Jose Ramirez, 3B (Cleveland Indians)

6. Aaron Judge, LF (New York Yankees)

7. Manny Machado, SS (Baltimore Orioles)

8. Jose Abreu, 1B (Chicago White Sox)

9. Salvador Perez, C (Kansas City Royals)

— Chris Sale, SP

Here’s the lineup Sale will oppose when he takes the mound Tuesday night:

1. Javier Baez, 2B (Chicago Cubs)

2. Nolan Arenado, 3B (Colorado Rockies)

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH (Arizona Diamondbacks)

4. Freddie Freeman, 1B (Atlanta Braves)

5. Matt Kemp, LF (Los Angeles Dodgers)

6. Bryce Harper, CF (Washington Nationals)

7. Nick Markakis, RF (Atlanta Braves)

8. Brandon Crawford, SS (San Francisco Giants)

9. Willson Contreras, C (Chicago Cubs)

— Max Scherzer, SP (Washington Nationals)

Boston first baseman Mitch Moreland is also on the AL squad as a reserve, and there’s a great chance we’ll see closer Craig Kimbrel lock things down for the AL if they have a lead entering the ninth inning.