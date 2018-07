EASTHAM (CBS) – A Cape Cod beach closed temporarily Monday afternoon after beachgoers saw a shark eating a seal.

The shark was spotted eating a seal about 200 yards off Nauset Light Beach at about 1 p.m., the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app reported.

A lifeguard got everyone out of the water, the Cape Cod National Seashore told WBZ-TV.

The beach reopened an hour later.