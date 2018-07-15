BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Buddy is a nine-year-old Dachshund/Chihuahua mix. He gets along well with kids and other dogs.

While Buddy has a lot of energy, he also loves to sit and cuddle.

Buddy had an elderly owner and was surrendered when his owner got sick and could no longer take care of him.

Harry is a Dachshund with long hair. He was found wandering on the street and then taken to the Brockton Animal Shelter before he came to the Little Paws Dachshund Rescue.

Harry is about eight to nine-years-old and loves to walk.

Bingo is from Alabama. He is very, very energetic and will require a fenced in yard.

While none of these dogs apply, the rescue is putting on an “adopt a senior” special. Dogs over about 10-years-old will have a reduced adoption fee.

For adoption information, visit the Little Paws Dachshund Rescue website.