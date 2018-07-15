BREAKING NEWS:Police Officer Shot In Weymouth
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dog Adoption, Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, Local TV, Pet Adoption

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

doggo1 Pet Parade: Little Paws Dachshund Rescue

Buddy is up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Buddy is a nine-year-old Dachshund/Chihuahua mix. He gets along well with kids and other dogs.

While Buddy has a lot of energy, he also loves to sit and cuddle.

Buddy had an elderly owner and was surrendered when his owner got sick and could no longer take care of him.

olderdoggo Pet Parade: Little Paws Dachshund Rescue

Harry is up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Harry is a Dachshund with long hair. He was found wandering on the street and then taken to the Brockton Animal Shelter before he came to the Little Paws Dachshund Rescue.

Harry is about eight to nine-years-old and loves to walk.

doggo3 Pet Parade: Little Paws Dachshund Rescue

Bingo is up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Bingo is from Alabama. He is very, very energetic and will require a fenced in yard.

While none of these dogs apply, the rescue is putting on an “adopt a senior” special. Dogs over about 10-years-old will have a reduced adoption fee.

For adoption information, visit the Little Paws Dachshund Rescue website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s