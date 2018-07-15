BOSTON (CBS) — A home is damaged but all of its residents are safe after a fire broke out in a Dorchester home Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Tonawanda Street around 10:45 p.m.

They say a neighbor noticed the fire climbing up the side of the building and notified people in the home, allowing everyone to get out safely.

“There were six people inside, four on the second floor, two on the first and a dog. Fortunately, this neighbor rang their doorbell and everyone was alerted to the fire and able to get out,” said Boston Fire Deputy Chief Jay Fleming.

The home did have working smoke detectors, according to Fleming, but since the fire was on the outside, it was not generating enough smoke to set them off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.