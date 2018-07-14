BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is heading into the upcoming season looking to prove at least one NFL expert wrong.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS announcer Tony Romo made his Super Bowl prediction, and it didn’t include Brady’s Patriots.

Romo went with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s not exactly and outrageous pick by Romo – the Packers have one of the best quarterbacks in the game with Aaron Rodgers, while the Jaguars were one game from the Super Bowl last year before losing the Patriots in the AFC Title Game.

But Brady took notice of Romo’s pick. He commented on the NFL’s Instagram post.

“We will see tony, we will see!” Brady wrote.

Brady and the Patriots open their quest to prove potential doubters wrong on July 26, when training camp gets underway.