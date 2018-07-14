  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Tom Brady, Tony Romo

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is heading into the upcoming season looking to prove at least one NFL expert wrong.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS announcer Tony Romo made his Super Bowl prediction, and it didn’t include Brady’s Patriots.

Romo went with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s not exactly and outrageous pick by Romo – the Packers have one of the best quarterbacks in the game with Aaron Rodgers, while the Jaguars were one game from the Super Bowl last year before losing the Patriots in the AFC Title Game.

brady Tony Romo Picks Jaguars Packers Super Bowl, Tom Brady Says We Will See!

(Instagram Photo)

But Brady took notice of Romo’s pick. He commented on the NFL’s Instagram post.

“We will see tony, we will see!” Brady wrote.

Brady and the Patriots open their quest to prove potential doubters wrong on July 26, when training camp gets underway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s