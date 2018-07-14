FOXBORO (AP) — Chris Pontius scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute, and the 10-man the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied with two stoppage-time goals to beat the 10-man New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dave Romney made it 2-all for the Galaxy (8-7-4) with a header to finish Romain Alessandrini’s corner in the 92nd minute.

The Revolution (7-5-7) spent most of the game down a man, but took a 2-1 lead on Luis Caicedo’s goal late in the first half and held that edge until the Galaxy’s late outburst.

The Revs’ Cristian Penilla was sent off in the 23rd minute for kicking back at Alessandrini after getting knocked to the ground.

Diego Fagundez opened the scoring five minutes later for New England and Pontius scored his first goal in the 38th minute for LA.

Ashley Cole was shown his second yellow card in the 85th minute and was sent off for the Galaxy.

The Galaxy’s star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was held out to rest.

