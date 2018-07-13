BOSTON (CBS) — The stepmother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive at his home in 2016 pleaded guilty in his death on Friday.

Maria Buie, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday, after initially pleading not guilty to second-degree murder at her 2016 arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court in the beating death of Kenai Whyte.

The boy was found unresponsive in his home in Roxbury on the night of Jan. 31, 2016 and died of his injuries two days later.

Kenai Whyte’s mother, Ashley Young, said in court on Friday that there is no forgiveness for Buie, who “killed innocent human being who couldn’t protect himself.”

Prosecutors recommended 9 to 12 years incarceration for Buie.

In 2016, Prosecutor Craig Iannini said Whyte had extensive injuries.

“He had fractured vertebra in the neck, retinal bleeding, bruising to both ears, bruising behind both ears, bruising to the top and rear of his scalp, bruising and a contusion to the forehead,” Iannini told the judge.

Stepmother of Kenai Whyte changes plea to guilty in death of boy severely beaten 2 1/2 years ago. #wbz pic.twitter.com/5NpRqU9jUN — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) July 13, 2018

In court on Friday, the official cause of death for Kenai Whyte was “blunt force trauma to the head.”

Prosecutors have said Buie was the boy’s only caregiver when police arrived at his father’s home.

Buie’s attorney Sam Zaganjori said in 2016 that his client considered Kenai “her own son,” and loved him the “same way she loves her own daughter.”