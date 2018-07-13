MANSFIELD (CBS) – A rogue sheep has returned to the rodeo where it escaped, though the Mansfield police officer who couldn’t corral it is still hearing about his failed efforts to haul in the four-legged suspect.

Over the weekend police shared video on Facebook of Officer Anthony Lattanzio unsuccessfully trying to capture a sheep that escaped from New England Rodeo. The sheep, named Dodge, ended up on the lam for five days before it returning to the rodeo.

Mansfield Police shared a photo of the lighthearted ribbing Lattanzio received when he returned to the station. A colleague hung a photo of a sheep in the report writing area, but police say he “took it in stride… you know, that same stride that landed him on Good Morning America.”

Police also shared a letter from a young fan who saw the video of Lattanzio on WBZ-TV. The letter included a drawing of the officer running after the sheep.

“We really like the astounding accuracy with which young Christian depicted Tony’s breakaway speed,” police posted. “Thank you to everyone who chimes in on the video. We loved hearing your reactions and are glad you enjoyed it.”