  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mansfield Police

MANSFIELD (CBS) – A rogue sheep has returned to the rodeo where it escaped, though the Mansfield police officer who couldn’t corral it is still hearing about his failed efforts to haul in the four-legged suspect.

Over the weekend police shared video on Facebook of Officer Anthony Lattanzio unsuccessfully trying to capture a sheep that escaped from New England Rodeo. The sheep, named Dodge, ended up on the lam for five days before it returning to the rodeo.

mansfield Sheep Who Evaded Mansfield Police Returns To Rodeo

Officer Anthony Lattanzio received some lighthearted ribbing after he couldn’t capture a loose sheep. (Image Credit: Mansfield Police)

Mansfield Police shared a photo of the lighthearted ribbing Lattanzio received when he returned to the station. A colleague hung a photo of a sheep in the report writing area, but police say he “took it in stride… you know, that same stride that landed him on Good Morning America.”

mansfieldpolice Sheep Who Evaded Mansfield Police Returns To Rodeo

A sheep on the loose in Mansfield is captured on an officer’s dashboard camera. (Image Credit: Mansfield Police)

Police also shared a letter from a young fan who saw the video of Lattanzio on WBZ-TV. The letter included a drawing of the officer running after the sheep.

mansfield2 Sheep Who Evaded Mansfield Police Returns To Rodeo

A letter written to Mansfield Police about a sheep chase dashboard camera video. (Image Credit: Mansfield Police)

“We really like the astounding accuracy with which young Christian depicted Tony’s breakaway speed,” police posted. “Thank you to everyone who chimes in on the video. We loved hearing your reactions and are glad you enjoyed it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s