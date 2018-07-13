Filed Under:Dover, Eric Lombari, Local TV, New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Police say a man fell through the ceiling of a New Hampshire supermarket, twice.

Authorities say officers were responding to the scene of a bank robbery in Dover Thursday afternoon when they heard a commotion at the nearby Shaw’s supermarket.

Police say they found 30-year-old Eric Lombari’s legs hanging above the store’s seafood and deli section. Officers cleared the store, and Lombari partially fell through the ceiling again above the store’s refrigerated meats.

Man Smashes Through Grocery Store Ceiling, Twice

Eric Lombari. (Photo credit: Dover, NH Police)

Police eventually convinced him to come down, and he was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, trespassing and resisting arrest. It is unclear how he got into the ceiling.

Police say they arrested a different man in connection with the bank robbery later that evening.

