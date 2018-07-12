BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may not care much about individual accolades, but he may be happy about this one.

The quarterback landed a spot on Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50” list, which was created to celebrate the athletes who “prove that fashion just isn’t about what you wear, it’s also about how you wear it and why you wear it. ”

While Tom Brady didn’t earn the title of “Most Fashionable Athlete Of 2018” — that title went to Odell Beckham Jr. — he did earn his spot under the subcategory of “Timeless Style.”

“Whether he’s flanked by his supermodel wife on the red carpet or stepping off a plane en route to a game, the 40-year-old quarterback has kept up his easygoing style during his 18 years in the NFL,” the accompanying write-up stated.

Brady shared the “Timeless Style” category with Henrik Lundqvist, Tyrod Taylor, P.K. Subban, Roger Federer, and Kevin Love.

Brady also got a free plug from a fellow member of the Fashionable 50, Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper.

“If we have a really long flight,” Harper said when describing his style, “then I’ll be rocking my TB12 sleep gear from Under Armour.”

Brady wasn’t the only Boston athlete on the list. Celtics star Kyrie Irving earned a spot, under the “Sneaker-Heads” subcategory.

“After missing the Eastern Conference Finals due to a knee injury, the Celtics guard took tunnel style to a new level by bringing his swag to the sidelines,” the caption read. “Irving might not be the flashiest dresser, but his looks are approachable and effortlessly cool, and he always perfectly pairs them with a fresh pair of kicks. You should definitely be taking notes.”

Olympic athlete and Needham native Aly Raisman also made the list, under the “Difference Makers” subcategory. Her accompanying caption read:

Powerful. That’s the adjective that best describes the two-time Olympian’s attitude and personal style. Whether it’s her strong physique or curve-hugging silhouettes, Raisman wears it all with confidence, while acting as an influential voice for females and standing up against sexual abuse and harassment. “I think as women, sometimes we’re taught to be ashamed of our bodies,” she said. “We should be proud of who we are on the inside and the outside.

The full list of athletes can be seen at SI.com.