Sharon

SHARON (CBS) – A worker at a sheet metal company in Sharon was seriously hurt in a frightening incident Thursday morning.

Firefighters and EMTs were called to InMetal on Merchant Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person stuck in a machine.

sharon2 Worker Stuck In Machine Seriously Hurt At Sharon Sheet Metal Company

The worker was rushed to the hospital after he was freed. (WBZ-TV)

It took about an hour-and-a-half to free the worker, who was then rushed to the hospital.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) representatives have been called to the scene.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

