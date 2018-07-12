CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Firefighters were able to quickly rescue a woman who fell and became trapped near the Central Station platform.

A Red Line train was pulling into the station as the woman fell. Cambridge Deputy Fire Chief Sean White said the train stopped about halfway down the platform.

Because of how the woman fell, White said firefighters had to “tunnel down” to reach her when the power was shut off. She was placed onto a backboard, slid out, and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

“Everything worked out the way it should,” White said. “I don’t know if she could have landed in any safer spot than she did. It’s her lucky day. Not for falling in, but for getting in a good spot.”

Once power to the third rail was shut off, the rescue took only about five minutes.

The woman’s condition was not known.