BOSTON (CBS) — Seemingly nothing can stop the red-hot Red Sox at the moment, but they’ll be making their way through the All-Star break without starting third baseman Rafael Devers.

Devers was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday, due to left shoulder inflammation.

The Sox called up infielder Tzu-Wei Lin to replace Devers on the roster.

Devers appeared to have suffered some sort of injury after an awkward slide home on July 4 in Washington. He didn’t play in Boston’s next game two days later, but did return to the lineup on July 7 and has played in four games since. In those four games, he’s gone 2-for-14 at the plate and committed two errors.

On the season — his first full year in the majors — Devers is batting .241 but has hit 20 doubles and 14 home runs. He’s driven in 48 runs and has committed 19 errors, eight more than any other AL third baseman.

Lin, 24, has hit just .162 in limited action at the major league level this year. In Triple-A, he’s hit .308 with an .819 OPS.

The Red Sox have won nine straight games, and it’s the first time they’ve had multiple winning streaks of at least nine games since the 1948 season. The Red Sox enter Thursday night’s play 36 games over .500, the most games over .500 they’ve been since 1978.