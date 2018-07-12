  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — A Marines veteran has been charged with raping five prostitutes at gunpoint in Boston.

Prosecutors say a Suffolk County grand jury Wednesday returned a 20-count indictment accusing 52-year-old Joseph Losano, of Swampscott, of aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other crimes.

Losano was arraigned in a Boston courtroom Thursday. A clerk set a $175,000 cash-only bond and ordered him to surrender his passport and firearms. He was arrested in May for sexually assaulting two of the women.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley called the allegations “chilling.” Authorities say Losano met the women under the guise of paying money for sex, but instead pulled a gun and raped them.

Losano’s lawyer, Arnold Abelow, says Losano denies the allegations. A pretrial hearing is set for July 25.

