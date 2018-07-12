BOURNE (CBS) – A 50-year-old father died while out for a swim with his children in Buzzards Bay Thursday night.

The man was swimming about 50 feet from the shore in Pocasset with his two children. A bystander heard their cries for help and dialed 911.

“I heard someone yell ‘help’ in the water,” said John Dickson. “Then I heard someone say ‘get an ambulance,’ so I went back in the house and dialed 911.”

Bystanders tell us they saw a man, identified as John Lima of Lakeville, struggling in the water with two children trying to keep him afloat.

“I believe there were two young kids with them, teenagers,” Dickson said. “I could just see people splashing in the water and a man in a boat trying to help them.”

Firefighters responded quickly and could be seen pulling Lima out of the water. The Cape & Islands District Attorney says Lima was later pronounced dead.

Bystanders and neighbors tell us they’re still trying to process what they saw.

“Very sad. You come here on vacation. You’re with your children and something like this happens. It’s just sad,” Dickson said.

That neighbor says the water is about 12-feet deep and after living there for about 15 years, he says he’s never seen a drowning.