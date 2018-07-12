  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Build-A-Bear Workshop, Local TV

ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Build-A-Bear Workshop says it is closing lines for its “Pay Your Age Day” event that proved to be massively popular.

“Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds,” Build-A-Bear said in a statement on its website. “Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns.”

build a bear lines Build A Bear Closes Lines After Unprecedented Response To Pay Your Age Day

The line outside a Build-A-Bear workshop on Pay Your Age Day. (Photo credit: Amy Schmidt)

The bears typically retail for about $25 each, but the company said that a 1-year-old could get a bear for just a dollar on Thursday.

Social media video posted Thursday morning inside the Natick Mall showed a huge line outside that Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Build-A-Bear says they understand customers facing long lines are disappointed and are “working to address the situation.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s