HAVERHILL (CBS) – Three Delaware men were arrested more than a year after an 18-year-old was shot and killed when he answered the front door of his Haverhill home.

Bryce Finn was fatally shot at the doorstep of his Rainbow Drive home on June 6, 2017. At the time, police said they did not believe the “point blank murder” was random.

On Wednesday, Delaware State Police arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Mandato on a warrant out of Haverhill. He waived rendition and returned to Massachusetts on Thursday.

Thomas Warner, 21, and Kenneth Pitts, 18, were also arrested without incident. They remain in custody in Delaware.

Megan Finn, Bryce’s mother, released a statement following the arrests.

What our family has gone through in the past year no family should ever be faced with. Our son Bryce brought happiness and love to so many lives and expected little in return. There are no words to accurately convey the amount of joy that was wrenched from our lives beginning that horrible night more than a year ago.

Mandato is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Haverhill District Court.

“After more than one year of intense investigative effort the Haverhill Police Department is pleased that we were able to successfully bring closure for the Finn family regarding this tragic event.” said Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro. “Those responsible will be vigorously prosecuted.”

Megan Finn said her family is hoping the arrests will bring justice to her family.

To our community, we ask that you honor Bryce’s memory by continuing his legacy of love. Hug your kids, kiss your partner, help to take action to see that this never occurs in our community again. We wish to thank all those who have work so tirelessly to make these arrests and hopefully be able to bring our family and our boy Bryce, justice.

It is not clear when Warner and Pitts will be arraigned.