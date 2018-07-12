  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bryce Finn, Haverhill, Haverhill murder, Local TV

HAVERHILL (CBS) – Three Delaware men were arrested more than a year after an 18-year-old was shot and killed when he answered the front door of his Haverhill home.

Bryce Finn was fatally shot at the doorstep of his Rainbow Drive home on June 6, 2017. At the time, police said they did not believe the “point blank murder” was random.

brycefinnphoto 3 Arrests Made Year After Haverhill Teen Killed While Answering Front Door

Bryce Finn. (Courtesy Photo)

On Wednesday, Delaware State Police arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Mandato on a warrant out of Haverhill. He waived rendition and returned to Massachusetts on Thursday.

Thomas Warner, 21, and Kenneth Pitts, 18, were also arrested without incident. They remain in custody in Delaware.

Megan Finn, Bryce’s mother, released a statement following the arrests.

What our family has gone through in the past year no family should ever be faced with. Our son Bryce brought happiness and love to so many lives and expected little in return. There are no words to accurately convey the amount of joy that was wrenched from our lives beginning that horrible night more than a year ago.

haverhillbmw 3 Arrests Made Year After Haverhill Teen Killed While Answering Front Door

Police photograph a BMW at the home where 18-year-old Bryce Finn was shot and killed. (Image Credit: Mike LaCrosse/WBZ-TV)

Mandato is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Haverhill District Court.

“After more than one year of intense investigative effort the Haverhill Police Department is pleased that we were able to successfully bring closure for the Finn family regarding this tragic event.” said Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro.  “Those responsible will be vigorously prosecuted.”

Megan Finn said her family is hoping the arrests will bring justice to her family.

To our community, we ask that you honor Bryce’s memory by continuing his legacy of love. Hug your kids, kiss your partner, help to take action to see that this never occurs in our community again. We wish to thank all those who have work so tirelessly to make these arrests and hopefully be able to bring our family and our boy Bryce, justice.

It is not clear when Warner and Pitts will be arraigned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s