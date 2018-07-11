BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, so the jackpot now stands at $340 million. That’s a $204.8 million cash payout for the winner of the next drawing on Friday, July 13.

The $340 million prize is now the tenth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 1, 17, 28, 56 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. Two tickets matched the first five numbers to win $1 million. One was sold in New York and the other in Illinois.