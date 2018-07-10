Filed Under:Braintree Police Department, Local TV, Stop And Shop

BRAINTREE (AP) — This suspect appears to be clean-shaven, but that didn’t stop him from allegedly stealing $1,000 worth of razors from a Massachusetts store.

The Braintree Police Department says they’re seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 in razors from a Stop & Shop in the town on Friday night.

The police department’s Facebook page had posted a message Monday night asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact police, or for the suspect to turn himself in.

razor1 Police Seek Smooth Suspect Who Stole $1,000 In Razors

The man accused of stealing over $1,000 in razors. (Photo credit Braintree Police Department Facebook)

The post says the police will give the smooth criminal a “big internet high five” for doing the right thing.

The theft had not been reported until Monday. Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s