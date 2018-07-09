  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A stuffed animal lost at Logan Airport has captured the heart of social media.

Erica Fletcher tweeted that her young daughter lost a toy giraffe named “Hornzy Twigs” on Saturday. She’s been retweeted more than 13,000 times.

“We lost our daughter’s lifetime favorite toy today in Terminal B of Boston Logan, this adorable pink baby giraffe,” Fletcher tweeted. “Daughter is heartbroken.”

The giraffe is wearing a name tag that says “Thacher,” the family’s last name.

Fletcher has reported the missing giraffe to the airport’s lost and found. People are using the hashtag #BringHornzyHome to spread the word.

