Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A stuffed animal lost at Logan Airport has captured the heart of social media.
Erica Fletcher tweeted that her young daughter lost a toy giraffe named “Hornzy Twigs” on Saturday. She’s been retweeted more than 13,000 times.
“We lost our daughter’s lifetime favorite toy today in Terminal B of Boston Logan, this adorable pink baby giraffe,” Fletcher tweeted. “Daughter is heartbroken.”
The giraffe is wearing a name tag that says “Thacher,” the family’s last name.
Fletcher has reported the missing giraffe to the airport’s lost and found. People are using the hashtag #BringHornzyHome to spread the word.