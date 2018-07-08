YARMOUTH (CBS) – Even on the baseball diamond, fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon’s presence is still felt.

The Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox wore Gannon’s name on their jerseys during a Sunday game. Gannon was killed earlier this year while serving a search warrant in Barnstable.

Gannon’s K-9 Nero was also shot during the incident. Nero has recovered enough that he was able to attend Sunday’s game.

“To have this honor in this way is very uplifting for the department, for the life of Sean Gannon,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

The Yarmouth-Dennis team combined with the Chatham Anglers to put on the event. The teams play in the Cape Cod Summer League.

During the season, collectable pins will be sold in Gannon’s honor.

“This is an example of how our community stepped forward. We didn’t ask for this,” said Frederickson.

The Cape Cod League presented a $5,000 check to Yarmouth Police.