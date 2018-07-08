  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMInspiration Ministries
    01:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    02:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cape Cod League, Local TV, Officer Sean Gannon, Yarmouth Police

YARMOUTH (CBS) – Even on the baseball diamond, fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon’s presence is still felt.

The Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox wore Gannon’s name on their jerseys during a Sunday game. Gannon was killed earlier this year while serving a search warrant in Barnstable.

gannon Teams Honor Slain Officer Sean Gannon During Cape Cod League Game

Cape Cod League players honor slain Yarmouth police officer Sean Gannon. (WBZ-TV)

Gannon’s K-9 Nero was also shot during the incident. Nero has recovered enough that he was able to attend Sunday’s game.

“To have this honor in this way is very uplifting for the department, for the life of Sean Gannon,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

nero Teams Honor Slain Officer Sean Gannon During Cape Cod League Game

Police K-9 Nero attends a Cape Cod League baseball game. (WBZ-TV)

The Yarmouth-Dennis team combined with the Chatham Anglers to put on the event. The teams play in the Cape Cod Summer League.

During the season, collectable pins will be sold in Gannon’s honor.

seangannonwithnerocrop Teams Honor Slain Officer Sean Gannon During Cape Cod League Game

Officer Sean Gannon and his K-9 Nero in 2017. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Police Department)

“This is an example of how our community stepped forward. We didn’t ask for this,” said Frederickson.

The Cape Cod League presented a $5,000 check to Yarmouth Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s