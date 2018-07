NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A teenage boy was pulled from a North Attleboro pond several hours after he went missing while swimming.

North Attleboro firefighters began searching for the 15-year-old Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the water of Whiting Pond.

The boy was found around 7:30 p.m. about 30 feet off of shore.

Life-saving efforts were performed. His condition is not known.