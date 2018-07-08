BOSTON (CBS) — Gigi, the one-year-old Bernese mountain dog who ran away from home after being scared by fireworks, was found safe Saturday.

Her owners, the Copeland family shared pictures and a video of the happy reunion with WBZ-TV.

Gigi, who went missing July 3rd because she was scared of the fireworks going off…IS HOME! @wbz pic.twitter.com/Zr0eu1P7ch — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) July 8, 2018

Gigi ran away from her Rockland home after being spooked by someone setting off fireworks nearby Tuesday.

The Copelands had plastered the surrounding area with missing dog signs, posted on social media and even hired a pet tracker in efforts to find Gigi.

Jamie Genereux, a pet tracker from Rhode Island, drives all over New England to help people find their lost pets. Her partner, Dexter the search dog, is no ordinary black lab. He can take the scent off the missing animal’s toys and follow it.

“It’s honestly just a numbing and paralyzing feeling because its round the clock, non-stop just thinking about her,” owner Alicia Copeland said Saturday before Gigi’s return.