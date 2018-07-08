BOSTON (CBS) –The FBI was called to an East Boston home to help investigate after there was an explosion overnight.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the call for a house explosion on Webster Street came in at 12:40 a.m. Saturday. The firefighters and police officers who first arrived found a man with second-degree burns on the second floor. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The explosion created a hole in the floor, blew out some walls, and caused debris to go flying across the street, said Evans. The first and second floors were evacuated as a result.

After looking around the home, a joint investigation between the Boston police bomb squad, arson squad, and the FBI was launched. “We found some weaponry in there and just some material we want to get a closer look at. It’s an active investigation,” Evans said.

There was an assault rifle among the weaponry but Evans did not elaborate on anything else found.

No further information is available at this time.