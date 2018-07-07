HANSON (CBS) – Michael Whittaker out with his son, Dylan, on Ocean Avenue Saturday afternoon when they saw a kayaker in distress.

The man, in his 60s, was floating next to an overturned kayak.

Father and son jumped in to help him around 4:30 p.m. Police arrived a short time later.

“I helped pull the man up onto the dock and I performed CPR, which I’ve never done before and I never took a course. I did my best to do chest compressions,” Michael Whittaker said.

“It was crazy. All that he was trying to do was help…hoping that the man was going to be OK afterwards,” said Dyland Whittaker.

Paramedics transported the kayaker to Brockton Hospital.

The man’s condition was not known Saturday night.