DRACUT, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a stabbing.

Dracut police responded to G&G Quick Bite early Saturday morning to find a 20-year-old male victim stabbed during an altercation. They had initially responded to reports of a shooting, but later determined the shooting was in fact a stabbing.

dracut Altercation In Dracut Parking Lot Ends In Stabbing

Police investigate a stabbing in Dracut. (WBZ-TV)

The victim was transported to a Boston area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney office continue to investigate the stabbing.

