BOSTON (CBS) – In this week’s Summer of Savings: Fenway Park is on the move and experience a bit of culture for free!

The Red Sox showcase is heading out this weekend on a trip across New England. The mini-Fenway on a truck includes a batting cage, pitching stations and even a virtual experience. Of course, the miniature Green Monster is part of the set up.

You can see the Red Sox showcase Saturday at Faneuil Hall and next Tuesday at Newton North High School. The cost is totally free.

This Sunday – Newbury Street will transform into a pedestrian-only walkway. But people might be stopped when Athleta and Healthworks Back Bay hold a free high-intensity dance class. It starts at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, but participants are being asked to arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Also, the Institute of Contemporary Art is expanding. The museum has just opened a new and seasonal space along the East Boston waterfront. The ICA watershed has transformed what was once a condemned space. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday and admission is free.

Salisbury Beach kicks off their Bands on the Beach concert series. Joshua Tree, the U2 tribute band begins the season performing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The concert is followed by fireworks at 10:15 p.m.