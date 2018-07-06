MARLBORO (CBS) – A family dog is being hailed a hero for alerting sleeping residents that their Marlboro home had gone up in flames.

The fire broke out early Friday morning on Chestnut Street. Four people were inside the home at the time.

A dog named Divi began barking, waking up two residents who were sleeping on the top floor and allowing them to safely escape.

Neighbor Jim Heafey’s home was also evacuated as firefighters feared the flames could spread.

“We were sleeping peacefully. They kicked in the door,” Heafey said. “ I came out, the flames were probably about 10 feet above the house and coming out the windows. It was a little crazy. My girlfriend was freaking out trying to save the pets, and I was trying to get them all out of the house.”

No injuries were reported. The house was completely destroyed in the fire.