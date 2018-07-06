HANSON (CBS) — While the Hanson Fire Department said they did not know what started the fire that ripped through a vacant building on Thursday, they are considering it suspicious.

The Liberty Street building, formerly known as JJ’s Pub, went up in flames around 3 p.m. The fire was extinguished a few hours later.

While crews worked to put out the flames, National Grid had shut off electricity in the area, leaving as many as 200 people without power. They promised power would “be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.”

If you have any information you are asked to call Hanson Police at 781-293-4625 or the Arson Hotline at 800-682-9229.