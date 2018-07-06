WEATHER ALERTTropical Downpours Break The Heat Wave
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hanson, Hanson Fire Department, Local TV, Suspicious Fire

HANSON (CBS) — While the Hanson Fire Department said they did not know what started the fire that ripped through a vacant building on Thursday, they are considering it suspicious.

The Liberty Street building, formerly known as JJ’s Pub, went up in flames around 3 p.m. The fire was extinguished a few hours later.

hanson fire1 Fire In Building Of Former Hanson Restaurant Deemed Suspicious

A vacant building on Liberty Street in Hanson went up in flames Thursday (Photo Courtesy: Hanson Fire Department)

While crews worked to put out the flames, National Grid had shut off electricity in the area, leaving as many as 200 people without power. They promised power would “be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.”

If you have any information you are asked to call Hanson Police at 781-293-4625 or the Arson Hotline at 800-682-9229.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s