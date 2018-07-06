MERRIMACK, New Hampshire (CBS) — A Westford man was arrested after his two dogs were found sitting inside a hot car Monday.

Police in New Hampshire were called to the Merrimack Premium Outlets around 1:25 p.m. and found the dogs inside a car with the windows slightly cracked.

Outside, the temperature was 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Inside the car, it was 128 degrees, according to police.

The dogs were removed from the car in good condition. Police were able to contact the owner, 22-year-old Samuel Frackleton, just before 2 p.m.

Frackleton was charged with animals in a motor vehicle. He was released on $1,500 personal recognizance bail and scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

The dogs were handed over to a family member.