Filed Under:Boston Symphony Orchestra, equal pay, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — The top flute player for the Boston Symphony Orchestra has sued the organization under Massachusetts’ new equal pay law, alleging she has been paid significantly less than the orchestra’s top male musicians.

Elizabeth Rowe’s complaint filed Monday alleges the BSO “has discriminated against Rowe on the basis of gender by paying her an amount less than other comparable males.”

It is believed to be the first suit filed under the law that took effect July 1.

The suit specifically compares Rowe’s salary with that of principal oboe player John Ferrillo. Ferrillo’s base salary for the fiscal year that ended in August 2016 was about $280,000. Rowe’s attorney says her client earns about $70,000 less.

Rowe is seeking more than $200,000 in back pay.

A spokeswoman said orchestra management had no comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

