  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
By Lisa Hughes
Filed Under:Ant Bicycle, Bike Share, Bike Share Programs, Blue Bikes, Lisa Hughes, Local TV, Lynn, Swampscott

BOSTON (CBS) – The town of Swampscott and the Cambridge-based bike share company, Ant Bicycle, are working to solve the growing problem of discarded bikes in Swampscott and Lynn.

green bikes Ant Bicycle Working With Swampscott To Combat Discarded Bike Problem

Parked Ant Bicycles (WBZ-TV).

They can be seen throughout the towns, some parked neatly, some tossed haphazardly in the middle of the sidewalk. “We see them all over the place blocking the sidewalks or something like that,” says one man out walking.

The competition between Ant Bicycle’s green bikes and the blue bikes in Boston brought on a  “Bike Share Battle” in Boston. Ant Bike has since brought their business to Swampscott.

“I see them laying down on the street. I don’t know how that’s going to work out,” says a woman rushing to get out of the rain.

green bikes 2 Ant Bicycle Working With Swampscott To Combat Discarded Bike Problem

Discarded Ant Bicycle (WBZ-TV).

The dockless system is different from that of the blue bikes seen in Boston. The blue bikes have designated stands that they must be returned to once used. Ant Bike’s green bikes can be left anywhere, and in any condition.

“Our biggest concern is the volume. They seem to be kind of popping up everywhere,” says Swampscott Police Lieutenant Gary Lord. He says the green bikes can become safety problems. “With the bikes tipped over at times and just parking in the wrong spots, smack dab in the middle of a sidewalk,” he says.

As dockless bike sharing grows, cities and towns are grappling with how to deal with bikes left in wrong places. Swampscott town leaders met with Ant Bikes this week and received a commitment to do better.

green bikes 3 Ant Bicycle Working With Swampscott To Combat Discarded Bike Problem

Ant Bicycle app showing how many bikes there are in the Swampscott-Lynn area (WBZ-TV).

In a statement the bicycle company says: “We are readjusting our fleet in the area to better match the demand, as well as beefing up fleet operations in town to respond to errant bikes in a more timely fashion.”

Just today the company had people in Swampscott removing bikes. The two sides will continue to meet so that both the town and the business are satisfied.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s