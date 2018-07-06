BOSTON (CBS) – The town of Swampscott and the Cambridge-based bike share company, Ant Bicycle, are working to solve the growing problem of discarded bikes in Swampscott and Lynn.

They can be seen throughout the towns, some parked neatly, some tossed haphazardly in the middle of the sidewalk. “We see them all over the place blocking the sidewalks or something like that,” says one man out walking.

The competition between Ant Bicycle’s green bikes and the blue bikes in Boston brought on a “Bike Share Battle” in Boston. Ant Bike has since brought their business to Swampscott.

“I see them laying down on the street. I don’t know how that’s going to work out,” says a woman rushing to get out of the rain.

The dockless system is different from that of the blue bikes seen in Boston. The blue bikes have designated stands that they must be returned to once used. Ant Bike’s green bikes can be left anywhere, and in any condition.

“Our biggest concern is the volume. They seem to be kind of popping up everywhere,” says Swampscott Police Lieutenant Gary Lord. He says the green bikes can become safety problems. “With the bikes tipped over at times and just parking in the wrong spots, smack dab in the middle of a sidewalk,” he says.

As dockless bike sharing grows, cities and towns are grappling with how to deal with bikes left in wrong places. Swampscott town leaders met with Ant Bikes this week and received a commitment to do better.

In a statement the bicycle company says: “We are readjusting our fleet in the area to better match the demand, as well as beefing up fleet operations in town to respond to errant bikes in a more timely fashion.”

Just today the company had people in Swampscott removing bikes. The two sides will continue to meet so that both the town and the business are satisfied.