BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Legislature is considering a bill that’s intended to protect abortion rights amid concerns about the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The “NASTY Women Act,” formally known as “Negating Archaic Statutes Targeting Young Women,” would eliminate the state’s unenforced abortion ban and other old laws on contraception that have been invalidated by Supreme Court decisions.

“We sent a strong message to Washington that we won’t go back to heartless, cruel policies that harm women’s health,” Senate President Harriette Chandler said on Facebook.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously in January. It still needs to be passed by the House.

Abortion rights advocates and some Massachusetts lawmakers are concerned the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the landmark abortion case Roe Vs. Wade now that Justice Anthony Kennedy has retired.